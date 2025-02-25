Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 8,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in FedEx by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $252.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.95. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $239.07 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.