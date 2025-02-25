BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 992,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,550 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $31,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.