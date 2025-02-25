Top 5G Stocks To Watch Today – February 22nd

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Cisco Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.07. 104,209,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,626,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.43. 12,520,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,884,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,057,016. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15.

