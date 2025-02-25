iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

