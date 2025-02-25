Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 818 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,489,574,000 after buying an additional 32,074 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $20,056,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $8,430,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

COST opened at $1,035.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $976.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $933.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

