Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Centrepoint Alliance’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Centrepoint Alliance Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Centrepoint Alliance Company Profile
