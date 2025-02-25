Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Centrepoint Alliance’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Centrepoint Alliance Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Centrepoint Alliance Company Profile

Centrepoint Alliance Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Licensee and Advice Services, Fund Management and Administration, and Consulting Services segments. The company offers license services, which include licensing, systems, compliance, training, and technical advises to financial advisers and their clients, as well as mortgage aggregation services to mortgage brokers; investor directed portfolio services and investment management services to financial advisers, accountants, and their clients; and consulting services to self-licensed advisers and licensees.

