Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.60. 1,293,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,224. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $58.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Trex by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 1,212.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

