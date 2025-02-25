Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

CF traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. 770,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,106. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,965 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,386,000 after purchasing an additional 549,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after purchasing an additional 543,876 shares during the period. Finally, Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $37,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

