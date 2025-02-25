Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,189 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,662,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 45,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,110,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 56.1% in the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $109.79 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

