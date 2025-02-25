Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Now – February 23rd

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, and BellRing Brands are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $94.70. 34,962,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,282,283. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $89.56. 4,747,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,167. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $16.23 on Friday, reaching $1,008.08. 285,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,163. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,072.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,073.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.71 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

