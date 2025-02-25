Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.340-5.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.290-1.310 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.53). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $7,189,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,618 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $307,312.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,826 shares in the company, valued at $9,158,740.44. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,242 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,938 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

