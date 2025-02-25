Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Up 26.9% – Here’s What Happened

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 26.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,012,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 457,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.

