Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR):

2/25/2025 – Restaurant Brands International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $86.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2025 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $65.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $73.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

1/21/2025 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $86.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.34. 2,803,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,491. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Restaurant Brands International Inc alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

In related news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,161,169. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 914,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,969,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.