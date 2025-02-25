Toy Stocks To Watch Now – February 25th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are generally small or speculative stocks that tend to be highly volatile and driven more by investor sentiment and market hype than by solid fundamentals. They often attract traders looking for quick, potentially outsized gains, but their unpredictable nature also means significant risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,845,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,286,938. The stock has a market cap of $781.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.89. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $15.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1,050.64. 956,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $976.47 and a 200-day moving average of $933.62. The stock has a market cap of $466.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

