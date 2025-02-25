TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

TXNM Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

TXNM Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 989,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,169. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.40. TXNM Energy has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities analysts forecast that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

