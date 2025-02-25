Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Announces Earnings Results

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

Zeta Global Stock Down 4.7 %

Zeta Global stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.61. 12,380,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,828. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.