Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. Big 5 Sporting Goods updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.850–0.750 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.850–0.750 EPS.

Shares of BGFV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 175,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,434. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

