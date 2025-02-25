Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.500-24.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.500-24.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $139.67. 1,228,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,225. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.24.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,550.75. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.