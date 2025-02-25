Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 18.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 298,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 497,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Hemostemix



Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Featured Stories

