Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 18.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 298,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 497,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$28.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.