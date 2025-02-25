Sprott Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

Sprott has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Sprott has a payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sprott Trading Down 1.5 %

Sprott stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Sprott has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprott in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

