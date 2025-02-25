Edge Capital Group LLC Has $164,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $164.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4434 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

