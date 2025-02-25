Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 2,622 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,181,000 after buying an additional 142,487 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,610,000 after buying an additional 111,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

