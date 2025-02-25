Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $5,863,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,827,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,815,066. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $101.50.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.