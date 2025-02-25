Skylands Capital LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 98,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.