Edge Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

AVEM opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.