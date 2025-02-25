Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $591.01 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $566.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.49.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $101,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,023. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $3,529,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

