Euronav (CMBT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $218.06 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMBT opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

