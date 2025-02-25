Euronav (CMBT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $218.06 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Euronav Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CMBT opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.
