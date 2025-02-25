Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 4,468 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $274,067.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,261.22. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 16th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00.
Roblox Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Roblox by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 168.4% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.
Read Our Latest Report on Roblox
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.