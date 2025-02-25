Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 4,468 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $274,067.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,261.22. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 16th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Roblox last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Roblox by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 168.4% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

