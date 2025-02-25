Sunrun (RUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $541.05 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,952.30. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,182.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 418,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,740.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,147. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

