Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.37 and last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 25245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Exco Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$247.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exco Technologies

In related news, Senior Officer William Peter Schroers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$90,120.00. Also, insider Paul Robbins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$163,302.50. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Stories

