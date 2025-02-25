Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 25th (ADSK, AVAP, BBWI, BCC, BCE, BCRX, BSY, BUSE, CHG, CHGG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 25th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Avation (LON:AVAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 285 ($3.60) price target on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $455.00 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $475.00 price target on the stock.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $520.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.22 price target on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $133.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $136.00.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $660.00 target price on the stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Uniphar (LON:UPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 132 ($1.67) price target on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 825 ($10.41) price target on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock.

