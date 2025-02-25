Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 25th (ADSK, AVAP, BBWI, BCC, BCE, BCRX, BSY, BUSE, CHG, CHGG)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 25th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Avation (LON:AVAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 285 ($3.60) price target on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $455.00 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $475.00 price target on the stock.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $520.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.22 price target on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $133.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $136.00.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $660.00 target price on the stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Uniphar (LON:UPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 132 ($1.67) price target on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 825 ($10.41) price target on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.