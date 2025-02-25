Hanover Bancorp to Present Investor Information in Upcoming Disclosure

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR) announced in its recent Form 8-K filing that on February 25, 2025, company representatives will present key investor information. The disclosure will be delivered using the slides attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing, which form part of the report under Regulation FD.
The confidential investor presentation, dated February 2025, provides an overview of the bank’s operating strategy, financial performance and growth initiatives. Highlights from the presentation include details on Hanover Bancorp’s history – from its founding in 2009 and recapitalization in 2012, to its milestone initial public offering and subsequent listing on NASDAQ in May 2022 – as well as key strategic acquisitions such as those of Chinatown Federal Savings Bank in 2019 and Savoy Bank in 2021.
The filing also includes a disclaimer noting that the furnished information is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all material aspects of the company’s business. As such, investors are advised to consider additional filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making investment decisions.
The forthcoming presentation is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and communicate its strategic vision and financial performance to the investment community.
Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
