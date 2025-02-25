Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Director Acquires C$86,427.00 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Phillip Cole acquired 7,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.42 per share, with a total value of C$86,427.00.

Shares of TSE:PPTA traded up C$0.33 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 50,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,085. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.18. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$18.91.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

