Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Director Acquires C$86,427.00 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Phillip Cole acquired 7,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.42 per share, with a total value of C$86,427.00.
Perpetua Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE:PPTA traded up C$0.33 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 50,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,085. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.18. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$18.91.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetua Resources
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Home Depot Turns a Corner: New Highs Likely This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.