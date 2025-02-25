Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 122,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 67,202 shares.The stock last traded at $357.46 and had previously closed at $363.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.85 and a 200 day moving average of $356.55.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 228,132.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,566,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,042,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

