LTC Properties Reports 4Q2024 Operating Results and Supplemental Financial Data

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) announced its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, in a recent SEC Form 8-K filing. The filing, dated February 24, 2025, includes a press release and a comprehensive supplemental information package detailing the company’s performance and key developments during the quarter.

According to the disclosure, the supplemental package provides extensive operating and financial data covering areas such as real estate investments, financing receivables, mortgage loans, joint venture activities and adjustments related to deferred rental income. The filing highlights that the company’s real estate portfolio remains diversified across multiple property types—including assisted living, independent living and memory care communities—as well as skilled nursing facilities. Detailed investment tables illustrate transactions ranging from acquisitions accounted for as financing receivables to mortgage loan funding commitments, emphasizing the breadth of LTC’s portfolio and ongoing strategic initiatives.

The filing also discusses portfolio transitions and lease modifications. For example, certain master leases received updates with extended maturities and modified renewal terms. In addition, the report discusses deferred consolidated joint venture rent during the quarter, underscoring operational adjustments as the company navigates evolving market conditions within the seniors housing and healthcare real estate sectors.

Financial statements included in the disclosure reveal key metrics for the year ended December 31, 2024. The comprehensive consolidated statements of income show annualized revenues exceeding $209 million, with net income attributable to common stockholders amounting to approximately $91 million. Earnings per common share were reported at around $2.07 on a basic basis, while dividends remained in line with previous distributions.

The filing contains forward-looking statements, with cautionary language regarding potential risks including capital market fluctuations, regulatory changes and market-specific challenges impacting the healthcare real estate environment. These forward-looking metrics are supported by extensive non-GAAP reconciliations and detailed disclosures of operating expenses, debt maturities and liquidity ratios, providing investors with insight into both current performance and future projections.

LTC Properties’ detailed disclosure reflects continued efforts to maintain a diversified portfolio and strategic operational resilience amid market fluctuations. The company’s comprehensive 4Q2024 supplemental report underscores its focus on routine portfolio management, financial discipline and responsiveness to changing market dynamics as it looks ahead to future growth.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

