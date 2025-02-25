Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Position Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $22,430,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.49 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

