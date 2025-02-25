Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,333,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,319,000 after acquiring an additional 70,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 37,065.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,181,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,557 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 30.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,325,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 766,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after buying an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

LSPD opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.42. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

