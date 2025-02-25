Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.39.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
LSPD opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.42. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.10.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
