Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 540 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,931,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,819 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,227,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,240,000 after acquiring an additional 196,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,846,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,460,000 after purchasing an additional 84,250 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

