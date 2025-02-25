Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on VG. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

