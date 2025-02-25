Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as high as C$0.97. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 4,181 shares traded.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Inovalis S.A. acquired 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$111,760.00. Insiders bought a total of 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT Properties consist of office properties that are used for the rental of office space leased to corporate clients in urban areas. Its properties portfolio includes office rental properties located in France and Germany.

