Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $9.40. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 274,365 shares trading hands.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 309,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,085. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

