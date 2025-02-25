Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $9.40. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 274,365 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.21.
In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 309,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,085. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
