Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.17 and traded as low as $24.59. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 14,303 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2213 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

