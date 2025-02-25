Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 10,480 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 296.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESI. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

