Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

REGN stock opened at $713.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $699.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $878.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

