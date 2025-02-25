iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IVV opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $517.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.