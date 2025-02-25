iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after buying an additional 179,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after buying an additional 1,899,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 8,085,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,814,000 after buying an additional 492,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.