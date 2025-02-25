Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in GATX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in GATX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

