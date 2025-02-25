Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $182.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $142.12 and a 1-year high of $193.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.12.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

