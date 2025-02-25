E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 650929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ETWO shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $801.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Featured Articles

