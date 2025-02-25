MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.50) by $8.36, Zacks reports. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 163.30%. MultiPlan updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MultiPlan stock traded down $10.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 125,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,704. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $297.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.13.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on MultiPlan from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

